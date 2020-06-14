× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Lucy Hale, 31; Chauncey Leopardi, 39; Diablo Cody, 42; Boy George, 59.

Happy Birthday: Pay attention to the way you feel, the people you associate with and how you go about living up to your promises. Take a serious approach to getting the facts and basing what you do on proof, not what someone tells you. Run the show instead of watching from the sidelines. Go after what you want, and discard what you don't want.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Make it clear what you are willing to do, and be prepared to walk away from any situation you find compromising. Discipline will help you find the best path to pursue. Make a commitment to someone you love.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Channel your emotional energy into something creative, not into fretting about what someone thinks or does. You have to look out for your interests instead of trying to please someone who is being unreasonable. Offer peace and love, not discord.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): A change may not be something you relish, but in the end, it will be beneficial. Don't let uncertainty get you down when you should embrace the future with optimism. Your attitude will make a difference in the way things transpire.