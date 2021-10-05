Celebrities Born on this Day: Kara Royster, 28; Jesse Eisenberg, 38; Scott Weinger, 46; Kate Winslet, 46.

Happy Birthday: A compassionate approach to life, love and how you treat others will offer peace of mind.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Express your thoughts and feelings, and follow through with your plans. Offer what you can to those in need, and participate in events that are similar in goals to your own. Keep your life and what's going on around you in perspective.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Keep things simple and under control. Too much of anything will lead to trouble. Curb bad habits and enforce a routine, diet and lifestyle that will keep you in shape and healthy.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Be demonstrative, express your thoughts and feelings, and do your best to care for matters that can determine your fate professionally. Take the initiative, and believe in your ability to outmaneuver any competition.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Be cautious when dealing with a friend, relative or colleague. Don't share personal information or make promises that might put you in a tight spot. Make a change at home that will ease stress.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Concentrate on what's important to you. A financial deal looks promising. Look for an investment that is solid and doesn't require you to go into debt. Moderation and intelligence will lead to prosperity.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Pay attention to the way you present yourself to others. Update your image, and take a unique approach to friendship, life and romance. Say what's on your mind, and stick to the rules and regulations.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Put everything in its place, and carry on until you reach your destination. Focus on your relationships with people who can help you get ahead. An unexpected opportunity will tweak your imagination.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Getting along with others will be necessary. Be a good listener, and show support for those who share your beliefs.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be objective, open and honest. Present the best point of view you can concisely, and people will listen.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Problems will develop if you are possessive or moody. Pay attention to how you look, and consider what you want to do before sharing with others.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Think about the message you want to send. Consider how someone you care about will feel or react if you are abrupt or pushy. A kind word will help you gain support.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Use your imagination, and you will come up with a plan that will help you achieve your goal. Run your ideas by those who may be affected by the decisions you make.

