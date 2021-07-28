Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your guard up, mind open and emotions under control. You have plenty to gain if you focus more on what you are trying to achieve and less on what others do or say.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Set goals and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results you achieve. Discuss concerns with individuals who have insight into something you want to pursue.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Assess your health, financial situation and personal life, and you'll come up with a plan that will help you tweak whatever isn't working for you anymore.

Aries (March 21-April 19): An adventure will lift your spirits and get you excited about something you've never experienced. Be the one to initiate change; channel your energy, and you'll discover something that motivates you.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Size up situations, ask questions and direct your energy to suit your needs. A physical change will boost your morale and give you added confidence to set your pace and follow your heart.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Live and learn. Let the experience prompt better decisions regarding health, love and matters that affect your position or reputation.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): A situation will not be what you think, and responding too quickly will result in regret. Slow down and concentrate on self-improvement and happiness. Get along with friends and relatives.

