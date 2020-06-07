Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't worry about what everyone else is doing. Concentrate on what will help you excel. Gather information, and study the possibility of starting a new hobby or updating your skills and knowledge. Personal growth will lead to a better lifestyle.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If it's a change you want, make it happen. Don't wait for someone to make the first move. Decide what you want, and start from the ground up. Control the situation; don't give someone the chance to hold you back.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Joint ventures will cost you emotionally and financially. When money is involved, pay your way and let everyone else do the same. Question a relationship that brings out the worst in you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change at home will be uplifting. Discuss your plans with someone you love. Get back to basics, and your finances will improve. Donate or sell items you no longer need. Less mess will lead to less stress.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Take care of your needs. Relax, pamper yourself or do something to boost your morale. Refuse to let anyone upset you or back you into a corner. Distance yourself from manipulative people. Offer peace and love, and reject discord and chaos.