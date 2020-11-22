Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Use your imagination, take control and develop a plan that will bring about positive change physically, emotionally and financially. Focus on romance and your relationship with the ones you love. Personal gain is within reach. A joint venture will pay off.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Approach situations realistically. When dealing with loved ones, be receptive and offer positive support. Consider what you can do to get up and moving. Physical fitness will ease stress, and romance will enhance your relationship.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You've got what it takes to bring about a positive change. Discuss your plans with someone you love, and together you can change the way you do things and how you live. Focus on love, creativity and family, and improve your life.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be careful what you share with others. Someone will use information against you to discredit your ability to pursue something you want. A secretive approach will be necessary if you want to avoid interference and reach your goal.