Celebrities Born on this Day: Michelle Kwan, 41; Berenice Bejo, 45; Shelley Duvall, 72; Ringo Starr, 81.
Happy Birthday: Think about the possibilities, and plan to do things differently.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take a unique approach to work or how you handle your responsibilities, and someone will recognize your skills. An open-minded attitude will help you transcend from one set of circumstances to another with ease.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Maintain a clear vision of what you are trying to achieve. Consistency and sensitivity to what others want will help you get things done with minimal interference.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Pay attention. Distance yourself from anyone who appears uncertain. Set high standards and stick to a plan that you can accomplish all by yourself if necessary.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): What you can contribute mentally will be the deciding factor when pitching an idea or making a presentation. Put a schedule in place that will give you ample time to fulfill the promises you make.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Consider your options and how best to proceed. You'll need more space at home to designate for something you wish to pursue. Stop dreaming and start putting your plan in motion.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Ignore what you cannot control, and explore what will help you get one step closer to your objective. Spend time with someone who sparks your interest and imagination.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You are better off handling matters yourself and bringing about changes that will make you feel comfortable. Getting involved in a joint venture will be an unsettling experience.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Plan to spend quality time with someone you love. Home adjustments and self-improvements will fetch compliments, and discussions will bring you one step closer to the way you want to live your life.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone will question you if you aren't explicit regarding how you feel and what you want. Be upfront and deal with the consequences now.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Listen and learn. An open mind will serve you well. Practice your skills until you feel confident that you can outdo any competition you encounter. A personal change will catch you off guard.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't jeopardize your well-being or position for someone else's gain. Putting your energy where it counts will bring rewards directly to you. Consistency will make the difference between success and failure.