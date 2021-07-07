Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Ignore what you cannot control, and explore what will help you get one step closer to your objective. Spend time with someone who sparks your interest and imagination.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You are better off handling matters yourself and bringing about changes that will make you feel comfortable. Getting involved in a joint venture will be an unsettling experience.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Plan to spend quality time with someone you love. Home adjustments and self-improvements will fetch compliments, and discussions will bring you one step closer to the way you want to live your life.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Someone will question you if you aren't explicit regarding how you feel and what you want. Be upfront and deal with the consequences now.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Listen and learn. An open mind will serve you well. Practice your skills until you feel confident that you can outdo any competition you encounter. A personal change will catch you off guard.