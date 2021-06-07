Celebrities Born on this Day: Iggy Azalea, 31; Michael Cera, 33; Bill Hader, 43; Lance Reddick, 59.
Happy Birthday: Set high standards, control your emotions and study every possibility before taking action.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take care of your responsibilities first. Refuse to let anyone or anything sidetrack you. Follow through with your plans, and put everything in place for what you want to achieve this week.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Observe, learn and update your image. Keeping up with trends will help you position yourself to excel. Expand your interests. Find alternative ways to socialize with people who have something to offer.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take the path most appealing, not the one someone wants you to follow. Use your intelligence to manipulate situations to favor what you want to incorporate into your everyday routine.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Listen carefully, and don't dismiss what others are capable of doing. Recognize your options and be proactive when bringing about changes that will improve your life and meaningful relationships.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Gravitate toward settings that are conducive to learning and stimulating your mind. Stabilize your life. Decipher what you can use constructively; eliminate anything that doesn't suit your needs.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Formulate changes based on what makes you happy. Focus on health and well-being, better relationships with friends and relatives, and physical improvements that build confidence.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't believe everything you hear. Question anyone who is promising the impossible. Concentrate on what you can do to lower your overhead. Too much of anything will weigh you down.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't labor over what you can't change. Give your undivided attention to what you can do to excel. Make changes at home that will add to your convenience.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Pick your battles wisely, and stay focused on what's important to you. Use your intelligence to navigate your way through situations that can limit your freedom to do things your way.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Rethink what you are doing with your life, then consider your options. Choose what's worthwhile, and walk away from situations that make you anxious.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Discipline and hard work will pay off. Play by the rules, verify the information you receive and don't apply force when you encounter a problem.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Consider adjustments that will make your life easier. Stop putting everyone first, and start focusing on what will help you establish what you want to achieve.