Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Formulate changes based on what makes you happy. Focus on health and well-being, better relationships with friends and relatives, and physical improvements that build confidence.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don't believe everything you hear. Question anyone who is promising the impossible. Concentrate on what you can do to lower your overhead. Too much of anything will weigh you down.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't labor over what you can't change. Give your undivided attention to what you can do to excel. Make changes at home that will add to your convenience.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Pick your battles wisely, and stay focused on what's important to you. Use your intelligence to navigate your way through situations that can limit your freedom to do things your way.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Rethink what you are doing with your life, then consider your options. Choose what's worthwhile, and walk away from situations that make you anxious.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Discipline and hard work will pay off. Play by the rules, verify the information you receive and don't apply force when you encounter a problem.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Consider adjustments that will make your life easier. Stop putting everyone first, and start focusing on what will help you establish what you want to achieve.

