Celebrities Born on this Day: Tom Felton, 34; Bonnie Hunt, 60; Andrea Bocelli, 63; Joan Jett, 63.

Happy Birthday: Explore your options regarding work and what you want to do with the rest of your life.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Focus on what you can do to make your life better. Don't wait for someone to make the first move. Choose to follow the path that suits your needs, and let others do the same.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Play to win. Leave nothing to chance. Take the initiative to handle every detail, and offer an in-depth assessment of what you are doing to ensure that no one gets in your way.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Refuse to get pulled into a situation that results in an emotional conundrum. Take hold of any problem that arises, and make your position clear.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Speak up, share your ideas and plans, and proceed. Taking the initiative to fulfill your dreams will encourage others to take note and support your efforts.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a moment to rethink your plan before you move forward. Walk through the process, and consider the variables that can transpire given the hoops you must jump through to get what you want.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A challenge is needed to restart your mindset. Gather information, and pursue knowledge and skills that will help you reframe your goals and bring you closer to what brings you joy.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Sticking to a budget will help eliminate undue stress and hurdles that will weigh you down and tire you out. Be smart, and you'll find a way to get what you want at a price you can afford.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Set your goal, and don't stop until you are satisfied with the results you get. A partnership has the potential to grow into something that will add to your stability.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): You may desire personal change, but first make sure you will not disappoint someone close to you. Run your plans by people who matter, and someone will offer alternatives that can work well for everyone.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Test your skills and make improvements that encourage you to boost your skills, knowledge and profile. Pay attention to the way you present what you have to offer.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): You move one step forward and three steps back if you let your emotions come between you and what you are trying to accomplish. Put everything you've got into whatever makes you feel better.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Take it easy. Use your intelligence to direct others to do the work for you. Don't take a risk that can potentially lead to injury or illness. Protect your position and your reputation.

