Celebrities Born on this Day: Drew Barrymore, 46; Jeri Ryan, 53; Kyle MacLachlan, 62; James Hong, 92.
Happy Birthday: Find your place, and live in the moment.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Make your space inviting. Move things around to suit your lifestyle. Share with people you love, and build better relationships and a strong foundation for whatever you want to pursue.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Stay calm, use discipline and verify facts before you take action. Put your energy into something original you want to pursue that will help avoid discord.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Your aim should be in your best interest, not trying to impress or please someone. Push your ideas and vision, and invest time and effort into pursuing what makes you happy.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Your future depends on your ability to discard negativity and letting your innovative ideas set new trends. Promote peace and love; you'll defuse anger and discord.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): An open mind will encourage you to try something new. Express your thoughts and feelings. Share something special with someone who can contribute to your plans.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Look for the right opportunity and put everything into your objective. If you take on too much, you will fall short of your goal. Use intelligence, bring about change and persuade others to follow suit.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Information, education and communication will lead to positive changes. Focus on your relationship with your peers and what you have to offer to get ahead. Adapting to what's trending will draw attention and help you excel.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Take advantage of any opportunity that comes your way, and let your positive attitude transform your dream into a reality without compromising your financial status or health.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look at the possibilities to bring about the changes that will make your life better. Put an end to bad relationships, outside interference and responsibilities that don't belong to you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Settle into something you do well or love to do. Opening up to someone you love will help you make decisions that add to your comfort and well-being. Don't let others make decisions for you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Consider how you earn and handle your cash. Look at what's trending and how you can take advantage of an opportunity to use your skills and services efficiently and effectively.