Celebrities Born on this Day: Marisol Nichols, 47; David Schwimmer, 54; k.d. lang, 59; Stefanie Powers, 78.
Happy Birthday: Change is favored.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Assess partnerships. Determine who brings out the best or the worst in you, and align yourself with people who can help you grow mentally, emotionally and financially.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your life simple. Knowledge and information will make a difference when deciding what you want to do and who you want to associate with personally and professionally.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't let confusion set in; go directly to the source and find out all you need to know to make an informed decision. Someone you least expect will throw you under the bus if given a chance.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You are in a position to wheel and deal. Look for bargains, and be honest about what you want. Fix up your surroundings, encourage someone you love and make romantic plans.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Refuse to let your emotions take over. Someone will use manipulative tactics to push you in a questionable direction. You have to make decisions based on what you feel comfortable doing.
Aries (March 21-April 19): The past will be informative when you decide to make adjustments to your relationship with someone close. Refuse to let anger take over when patience and understanding are required.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): A change may be overdue, but before you take flight, work out all the small but essential details. Don't let a lack of communication lead to a misunderstanding.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Your appearance, gestures and thoughtfulness will determine what type of response you receive. Listen carefully, and offer only what you know you can deliver.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): A personal change you want to make will influence someone close to you. Before you implement your plans, be sure you have the approval necessary to avoid interference.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Pull in help from the people you know you can count on to do things your way. Having reliable people to work with will make a difference in the way you manage your responsibilities.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take care of odds and ends, then you'll feel better about starting something new. A move someone makes will prompt you to look into whether you should follow suit. New beginnings look promising. Make stability and happiness priorities.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider what you will have to do to keep the peace and follow a path that excites you. Researching, talking to experts and following your heart will lead to a better future. Love will enhance your life.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!