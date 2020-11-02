Aries (March 21-April 19): The past will be informative when you decide to make adjustments to your relationship with someone close. Refuse to let anger take over when patience and understanding are required.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): A change may be overdue, but before you take flight, work out all the small but essential details. Don't let a lack of communication lead to a misunderstanding.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Your appearance, gestures and thoughtfulness will determine what type of response you receive. Listen carefully, and offer only what you know you can deliver.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): A personal change you want to make will influence someone close to you. Before you implement your plans, be sure you have the approval necessary to avoid interference.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Pull in help from the people you know you can count on to do things your way. Having reliable people to work with will make a difference in the way you manage your responsibilities.