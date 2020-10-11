Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An emotional situation will mount if you cannot agree with someone close to you. Before you make a fuss or give someone the chance to complain, offer a solution that will help keep the peace and encourage cooperation. Make love, not war.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You'll face uncertainty. Before you make a move, find out what's involved and consider what's doable. Don't feel you have to change or agree to something that isn't in your best interest. Time is on your side.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Be creative with your money, and you'll come up with a way to change your financial status. Helping others is admirable, but don't let anyone take advantage of you or talk you into making a donation you cannot afford.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Think twice before you react. Mull over what's happened, and consider your motives and the part you played in what has transpired. Keep the peace, be positive and nurture a meaningful relationship before it's too late. Romance is encouraged.