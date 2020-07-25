Celebrities Born on this Day: James Lafferty, 35; D.B. Woodside, 51; Matt LeBlanc, 53; Illeana Douglas, 55.
Happy Birthday: A chance to follow your heart and a dream will be yours if you are willing to work diligently toward your goal.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Make a change for the right reason, not because someone is pressuring you. Take the initiative, do things your way and maintain control. A promise you make to someone you love will help pull you closer together.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Charm will help you deal with touchy situations or people who concern you. A move is favored, but your plans have to be flawless before initiated.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put more emphasis on taking better care of yourself and spending less time helping demanding and critical people. Don't be fooled by someone making impossible promises.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): It's up to you to initiate change. Consider what will make your life easier, more peaceful and satisfying, and start putting together a plan that will encourage you to follow through.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Invest more time and effort into things that matter to you. Turn your home into a place that expresses who you are and the things you like to do. Share your ideas and plans with someone you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An emotional situation will escalate if you don't control your temper. Sometimes it's best not to get involved in other people's melodramas. Funnel excess energy into personal gain and self-improvement.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Tally up what you owe and how best to get ahead financially. Cutting corners will help, but putting an innovative plan in place that will bring in extra cash will be more effective.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Call upon someone who has helped you in the past, and the input you receive will help you further your plan if you do the legwork.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Emotions will swell up if you let someone tamper with your heart. Retreat until you understand the ramifications of a situation that may influence your position or a meaningful relationship.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): An intellectual approach to the changes you want to make will help you remain under budget and avoid repercussions from someone who tends to be complicated.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): The insight offered will help you make a decision that will ward off ramifications due to poor options. Personal gain is possible if you make the right move.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Emotions will flare up, and tempers will be short when dealing with those close to you. Avoid joint ventures; handle your money, contracts and legal matters personally.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!