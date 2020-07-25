Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): An emotional situation will escalate if you don't control your temper. Sometimes it's best not to get involved in other people's melodramas. Funnel excess energy into personal gain and self-improvement.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Tally up what you owe and how best to get ahead financially. Cutting corners will help, but putting an innovative plan in place that will bring in extra cash will be more effective.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Call upon someone who has helped you in the past, and the input you receive will help you further your plan if you do the legwork.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Emotions will swell up if you let someone tamper with your heart. Retreat until you understand the ramifications of a situation that may influence your position or a meaningful relationship.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): An intellectual approach to the changes you want to make will help you remain under budget and avoid repercussions from someone who tends to be complicated.