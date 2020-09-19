× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Celebrities born on this day: Aldis Hodge, 34; Kristen Johnston, 53; Gary Cole, 64; Sophia Loren, 86.

Happy birthday: Put a strategy in place that will help you excel this year. Use your imagination and be innovative, and you'll come up with a plan that far exceeds anything you've done in the past. Life is about living and following the path that brings out the best in you. Take the initiative to make changes that will lead to happiness.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Review the past, explore the present and embrace the future. Eliminate what isn't working for you, and clear the path for new beginnings. Consider the cost involved, and make the necessary accommodations to reach your destination. Trust and believe in yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be discreet regarding how you earn your living and how much you make. If someone is nosy, move the focus to him or her. Use persuasion to help you get a better understanding of what others want from you.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Put your plan in motion. It's time to take action by making the adjustments that will encourage you to do what brings you the most joy. Be honest with yourself about what you want to happen, and proceed with confidence.