Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The break will be the pick-me-up you need to tackle some of the pursuits you have on your to-do list. Romance should be a priority, and making plans with someone you love is favored.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your personal information a secret, as well as your plans. Listen to what others have to say, and absorb the information thoroughly before you comment or get involved.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Work toward a goal. Avoid friction with colleagues or anyone who can ruin your day or reputation. Strive to be your best mentally, physically and emotionally, and you will ward off interference and complaints.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Keep working toward your goal until you are happy with the results you get. Don't take risks that can hurt your relationship with someone you love or that can lead to injury or poor health.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Speak from the heart and do your best to resolve pending problems affecting your personal life. Address family matters and offer suggestions that help keep the peace.