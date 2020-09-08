Celebrities born on this Day: Dianne Doan, 30; Pink, 41; David Arquette, 49; Neko Case, 50.
Happy Birthday: Push for change.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Expand your interests, pick up new skills and keep up with technology. Being able to use what's available to you will get you ready to move forward with your long-term plans.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Start a new diet or health routine that will help build strength and encourage you to look and feel your best. Spending time with someone you love will help bring you closer.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): People and activities that are informative and spark your imagination will draw your attention. Sign up for online conferences and classes to avoid taking unnecessary health risks.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Someone will give you the wrong impression or lead you to believe something that isn't true. Before you get involved in someone else's plans, do your research.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make your place inviting for you and your loved ones. The changes will encourage those you live with to do more to pitch in and help with the chores and responsibilities without fussing or complaining.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): The break will be the pick-me-up you need to tackle some of the pursuits you have on your to-do list. Romance should be a priority, and making plans with someone you love is favored.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your personal information a secret, as well as your plans. Listen to what others have to say, and absorb the information thoroughly before you comment or get involved.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Work toward a goal. Avoid friction with colleagues or anyone who can ruin your day or reputation. Strive to be your best mentally, physically and emotionally, and you will ward off interference and complaints.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Keep working toward your goal until you are happy with the results you get. Don't take risks that can hurt your relationship with someone you love or that can lead to injury or poor health.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Speak from the heart and do your best to resolve pending problems affecting your personal life. Address family matters and offer suggestions that help keep the peace.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Reach out to someone who needs your help. Be a good listener and a loyal friend, and you will gain respect, trust and admiration from someone who will be beneficial to you when you need help or reassurance.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Charm and diplomacy will be necessary to sidestep an emotional scene. Keep the peace, get your facts straight and avoid letting anyone talk you into something you don't want to do.
