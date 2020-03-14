Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Travel will entice you, and an adventure will end up costing more than you can afford. You cannot buy love, and you should be suspicious of anyone asking for too much.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A personal change will make you feel good. A day trip will give you a fresh perspective regarding someone or something you want to pursue. Don't let your emotions get in the way of an opportunity.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If someone offers you something that sounds too good to be true, take a pass. Use your imagination, and you'll come up with a good plan. Don't rely on others to take care of your responsibilities.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You will benefit from the comments made and the questions asked. Changes to your living arrangements will pay off, and an investment that involves property will entice you. Follow your heart.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take on whatever challenge you face with enthusiasm. You will gain confidence and popularity. A visit from someone will enrich your life if you listen to the advice offered.