Celebrities Born on this Day: Betsy Brandt, 47; Megan Follows, 52; Billy Crystal, 72; Quincy Jones, 87.
Happy Birthday: Don't settle for less when you can have more.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): A poor decision will leave you at a loss. Question motives, friendships and how you plan to get ahead. Make a move that will rid you of anyone or anything that is bringing you down.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Consider what's possible, and look into the best way to bring about positive change. Figure out how to fit into a lifestyle that's different from what you currently have.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): It's up to you to make whatever you want available. Business meetings or educational pursuits are favored and can be the first step to bringing about a positive lifestyle change.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Whether it's you or someone you are dealing with who doesn't want to disclose the truth, the result will be regretted. If you put in a friendly reminder, someone will repay you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Work alone in order to accomplish more. A responsible approach to whatever you do will be repaid twofold. Do what you do best, and leave time to play. Romance is featured.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Travel will entice you, and an adventure will end up costing more than you can afford. You cannot buy love, and you should be suspicious of anyone asking for too much.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A personal change will make you feel good. A day trip will give you a fresh perspective regarding someone or something you want to pursue. Don't let your emotions get in the way of an opportunity.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): If someone offers you something that sounds too good to be true, take a pass. Use your imagination, and you'll come up with a good plan. Don't rely on others to take care of your responsibilities.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You will benefit from the comments made and the questions asked. Changes to your living arrangements will pay off, and an investment that involves property will entice you. Follow your heart.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take on whatever challenge you face with enthusiasm. You will gain confidence and popularity. A visit from someone will enrich your life if you listen to the advice offered.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your enthusiasm and willingness to pitch in and help will make others follow suit. An encounter you have will get you thinking about doing something you've never done.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Evaluate your life, and consider the changes you want to make. Go over your finances, and put a plan in place that will add comfort and convenience to the way you live.