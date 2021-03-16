Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Learn from the experience, and you will find new opportunities to fill any void you are feeling. Put your energy into self-improvement and a realistic plan, not revenge or indulgent behavior.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't wait for someone to push you in a direction that benefits them more than you. Take control and embrace what you feel passionate about, and you will meet people who share your concerns.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotional spending will not turn out as planned. You'll be misled by someone who lacks integrity and wants to take advantage of you emotionally or financially.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Gravitate toward the things you know are possible, what you enjoy doing and the people who share your interests and have something to contribute to your long-term plans.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen, but don't participate in something you don't want to pursue. Problems at home will surface if tempers take over and distance you from someone you love.