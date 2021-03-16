Celebrities Born on this Day: Joel Embiid, 27; Judah Friedlander, 52; Lauren Graham, 54; Victor Garber, 72.
Happy Birthday: Share your thoughts and feelings with someone you trust, and you'll find it easier to shape your plans to fit the lifestyle you want to live.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Educational pursuits that help you head in the direction that offers higher income potential are favored. Refuse to let a setback or what someone does consume you.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Progress takes discipline, fortitude and courage, but the result will be worth the blood, sweat and tears it takes to make your dreams come true.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Be realistic, and you'll avoid getting caught in a no-win situation. Be willing to compromise, and you will simplify your life and find the happiness and satisfaction you desire.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Sort through information, go over details carefully and make adjustments. Keep your guard up when dealing with people who talk big, expect a lot and offer little.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Working quickly and finishing on time is as important as the effort you put into anything you pursue. Leave time for personal pleasures, and it will make what you accomplish sweeter.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Learn from the experience, and you will find new opportunities to fill any void you are feeling. Put your energy into self-improvement and a realistic plan, not revenge or indulgent behavior.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Don't wait for someone to push you in a direction that benefits them more than you. Take control and embrace what you feel passionate about, and you will meet people who share your concerns.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Emotional spending will not turn out as planned. You'll be misled by someone who lacks integrity and wants to take advantage of you emotionally or financially.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Gravitate toward the things you know are possible, what you enjoy doing and the people who share your interests and have something to contribute to your long-term plans.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Listen, but don't participate in something you don't want to pursue. Problems at home will surface if tempers take over and distance you from someone you love.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Someone who opposes the changes you are initiating will question you. Don't get into an argument over something that isn't going to matter as you move forward.