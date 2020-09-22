Celebrities Born on this Day: Tom Felton, 33; Bonnie Hunt, 59; Andrea Bocelli, 62; Joan Jett, 62.
Happy Birthday: Being smart with your money will be essential this year.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You'll be motivated to make changes in your life where relationships and personal goals are concerned. Don't back down because someone is enticing you to indulge.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): How you present yourself and your ideas will matter. Leave nothing to chance, pay close attention to detail and be prepared to make last-minute changes as you move forward.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Taking on a mental or physical challenge will pump you up and encourage you to make a lifestyle change. Listen to your heart when it comes to love and romance.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You can do things your way as long as you stick to basic rules and regulations. If you exaggerate or make promises you cannot keep, you can expect repercussions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An opportunity to use your skills and experience to increase your income looks promising. Be open with someone you love, and you'll come up with a plan that will allow you to spend more time together.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to facts and avoid getting involved in matters that don't concern you. You can be a good listener without meddling. If you offer suggestions, you'll be the one blamed if things don't work out.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Listen to your inner voice. Keep your opinions to yourself, and someone will offer you enough information to make the best decision regarding your lifestyle and the path to follow.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): A diligent approach to better health and fitness is encouraged. Taking an unnecessary gamble will lead to anxiety. Focus on what you can do without jeopardizing your health.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let anyone entice you to do something detrimental to your status or a meaningful relationship. Someone will offer a false impression as to how well a person is doing emotionally or financially.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Put greater emphasis on how you handle your responsibilities. Doing a job to the best of your ability will alleviate criticism. Don't argue with someone who is trying to make you look bad.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Do what comes naturally. How you handle situations will dictate the results. Use your charm, and give a friendly nudge to someone you need in order to complete your journey.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change at home will relieve tension. Keep your finances in order, and refuse to get involved in joint ventures that have a risk factor. A hasty decision will lead to repercussions.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!