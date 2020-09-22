Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Stick to facts and avoid getting involved in matters that don't concern you. You can be a good listener without meddling. If you offer suggestions, you'll be the one blamed if things don't work out.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Listen to your inner voice. Keep your opinions to yourself, and someone will offer you enough information to make the best decision regarding your lifestyle and the path to follow.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): A diligent approach to better health and fitness is encouraged. Taking an unnecessary gamble will lead to anxiety. Focus on what you can do without jeopardizing your health.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Refuse to let anyone entice you to do something detrimental to your status or a meaningful relationship. Someone will offer a false impression as to how well a person is doing emotionally or financially.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Put greater emphasis on how you handle your responsibilities. Doing a job to the best of your ability will alleviate criticism. Don't argue with someone who is trying to make you look bad.