Celebrities Born on this Drive: Ruby Rose, 35; Holly Hunter, 63; Spike Lee, 64; William Hurt, 71.
Happy Birthday: Patience is a virtue.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take a moment to reflect. Choose to figure out what to do on your own. If you let others meddle in your affairs, regret will follow.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Do something constructive. Turn an idea into an opportunity to advance. Find a way to use your skills in different genres, and someone will make a suggestion that will help you jump from one field of employment to another.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): An impulsive move will set you back. Take your time, consider your options and have a plan in place before you forge ahead. Pay attention to someone who has helped you in the past, and repay the favor.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't waste time on people who talk big and offer little. Do something concrete and make a difference, and the spotlight will shine on you. What you do will have an impact.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Use your imagination, but don't dive into something until you have the particulars sorted out. Knowledge and research will take the risk out of what you want to pursue, making it easier to find success.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Associate with people who can offer something in return. Partnerships look promising as long as you divide equally. Be careful not to set unrealistic expectations.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Try not to be too accommodating. Don't be afraid to make a change if it's in your best interest. Giving up something you want for the wrong reason will not mend a relationship with a manipulative person.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Set off on a pilgrimage that will lead to information, skills and experience. What you learn will give insight into the possibilities you can pursue. Broaden your interests and friendships.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A change of mind or heart will help you close doors. It's time to pursue the people and things that make you happy and give you something to feel passionate about.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take the high road when faced with controversy. Listen carefully to decipher what's being said or offered before you commit to anything.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take a different approach to an old problem and you will come up with a solution. A change at home will make your life easier. Don't let anger set in if someone doesn't bend to your wishes.