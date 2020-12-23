Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be open to suggestions and willing to try something new, but don't engage in something that involves excessiveness. Someone you least expect will disappoint you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Emotions will surface, and anger will set in if you aren't careful. Take a positive approach when dealing with partners, and be willing to meet people halfway if you want to resolve issues.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Uncertainty regarding your reputation will leave you in a quandary over what to do next. When in doubt, sit tight and let things unfold naturally. Pay more attention to self-improvement.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It's up to you to do the groundwork. Don't take risks that lead to your or someone else's ill health. Abide by the rules, and focus on what you can do, not what you can't.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be careful what you spend your money on. Look at all your alternatives, and make changes that are well-thought-out and that promise a less stressful lifestyle.