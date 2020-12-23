Celebrities Born on this Day: Noel Wells, 34; Eddie Vedder, 56; Susan Lucci, 74; Harry Shearer, 77.
Happy Birthday: Relax and don't overreact.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep the peace at home and when dealing with friends and relatives. It's better to observe and be objective when others decide to share opinions.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Keep the momentum flowing. Refuse to let outside influences slow you down or cause uncertainty. Look for opportunities; you will meet individuals who can help you bring about positive change.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Set the standard, follow your heart and do what you do best. Don't let an emotional situation stop you from taking advantage of something that has the potential to improve your life.
Aries (March 21-April 19): You have enough to do without taking on responsibilities that don't belong to you. Less talk and more action will help you reach your objective and leave time to nurture a meaningful relationship.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Be precise, and pay close attention to detail. Don't jump into something that has too many variables that can turn negative. Leave no room for mistakes or indiscretions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be open to suggestions and willing to try something new, but don't engage in something that involves excessiveness. Someone you least expect will disappoint you.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Emotions will surface, and anger will set in if you aren't careful. Take a positive approach when dealing with partners, and be willing to meet people halfway if you want to resolve issues.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Uncertainty regarding your reputation will leave you in a quandary over what to do next. When in doubt, sit tight and let things unfold naturally. Pay more attention to self-improvement.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): It's up to you to do the groundwork. Don't take risks that lead to your or someone else's ill health. Abide by the rules, and focus on what you can do, not what you can't.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Be careful what you spend your money on. Look at all your alternatives, and make changes that are well-thought-out and that promise a less stressful lifestyle.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You need to chill out, contemplate what's next and refuse to let others dictate what you can do. Use your imagination, consider what makes you happy and move forward with a plan that will lead to personal growth.