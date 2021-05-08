Celebrities Born on this Day: Stephen Amell, 40; Enrique Iglesias, 46; Melissa Gilbert, 57; David Keith, 67.
Happy Birthday: Focus on what you intend to achieve this year.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Your changeable attitude will confuse others. You are better off keeping your thoughts to yourself until you are sure about how you feel or what you want to do next. Handle an unexpected setback professionally to avoid repercussions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Share your thoughts, and you will make a difference. Expand your vision, but not your budget. Focus on innovative ways to cut corners by concentrating on what's important and discarding what isn't.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Channel your energy into something constructive. If you let trivial matters get to you, arguments will develop. Patience is required.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Stop worrying about everyone else. Start putting your talents to work for you. Explore what life has to offer, and you'll find a way to use your talents and skills to improve your situation.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take physical action, and turn your dream into a reality. A change of plans will play out in your favor. Embrace new beginnings, explore possibilities and expand your circle of friends.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You'll gravitate to intellectual events. Expand your mind, but keep your wallet in your pocket. Gather information. Consider how your decisions will affect your finances, health and future.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You'll gravitate toward someone unique. Listen and observe, and you'll discover something that intrigues and helps you formulate your next move.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Chitchat will get you thinking about your life -- past, present and future. Decipher what's doable before you head down a path that will cause friction with someone close to you.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Control your emotions, and move forward with your plans. The changes you make at home or to the way you live won't please everyone.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Pay attention to financial matters. Consider better ways to earn and save money. An intellectual approach to a lifestyle will eliminate debt and ease stress.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't get angry; get moving. It's up to you to make decisions and to head in a direction that makes you happy. Don't wait for someone else to make the first move.
Aries (March 21-April 19): You'll face a challenge with a friend, relative or neighbor. Don't let your temper take over. Sit tight, listen carefully and avoid sharing your opinion if it will lead to a stalemate.