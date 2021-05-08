Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You'll gravitate to intellectual events. Expand your mind, but keep your wallet in your pocket. Gather information. Consider how your decisions will affect your finances, health and future.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You'll gravitate toward someone unique. Listen and observe, and you'll discover something that intrigues and helps you formulate your next move.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Chitchat will get you thinking about your life -- past, present and future. Decipher what's doable before you head down a path that will cause friction with someone close to you.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Control your emotions, and move forward with your plans. The changes you make at home or to the way you live won't please everyone.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Pay attention to financial matters. Consider better ways to earn and save money. An intellectual approach to a lifestyle will eliminate debt and ease stress.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't get angry; get moving. It's up to you to make decisions and to head in a direction that makes you happy. Don't wait for someone else to make the first move.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You'll face a challenge with a friend, relative or neighbor. Don't let your temper take over. Sit tight, listen carefully and avoid sharing your opinion if it will lead to a stalemate.

