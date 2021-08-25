Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Mull over financial documents and medical records, and you'll find a way to save time and money. A joint venture will help you reach your goal quicker than if you go it alone.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Concentrate on what's possible. Be honest with yourself and others, and it will be easier to bring about positive change that can enhance cash flow and your lifestyle.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Get your facts straight, and share your findings with people in positions that bring about change. Leave nothing to chance when dealing with romantic issues.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Keep personal information to yourself, and it will make it easier to convince others to leave you alone to pursue what you want. Use discretion regarding your finances.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Personal growth, pampering and considering your options will lead to a healthy conclusion based on research and deciding how you can use your attributes to do something that satisfies you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Refuse to let emotional matters escalate, disrupting your life. It's essential to recognize what you can do and to come up with a plan and implement a change.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Learn through observation and experience. Friends, family and allies will stand by, offering sound advice and whatever help you need to deal with any changes you face. Out of adversity comes opportunity.

