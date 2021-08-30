Celebrities Born on this Day: Andy Roddick, 39; Lisa Ling, 48; Cameron Diaz, 49; Michael Chiklis, 58.
Happy Birthday: Tie up loose ends.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Spend more time learning and formulating the best way to get ahead. A change of pace, beliefs or direction will raise your morale but stifle your free time momentarily.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Conversations will be informative and help you realize your potential. Doing the best with what you have will encourage others to try harder. A group effort will challenge anyone who opposes what you are trying to accomplish.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Listen to suggestions; don't disregard any expert, friend or older relative. Having a broad view of what's possible will help you maintain leverage over the outcome of any event or situation you encounter.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Perk up and enjoy what life has to offer. A positive attitude will get you the support you need to follow through with your plans. An opportunity is beneficial only if appropriately handled.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A realistic approach to fitness and education will ward off illness and poor judgment. An emotional scene over negative partnerships is best dealt with before it gets out of hand.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Share ideas with someone you love, and make sure you are on the same page. Once you have a plan in place, it will be easy to implement the changes you want to make.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take a moment to experience what's unfolding around you. Be observant, and you will detect if anyone is trying to outmatch or undermine you. Keep your thoughts a secret, and act out of kindness, not malice.
Aries (March 21-April 19): You've got the means to do for yourself and to make a difference. Prepare and organize your thoughts and plans. Do what stimulates your mind, body and soul, and don't look back.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Question anything or anyone that confuses you. Look for the best route, and take pride in doing the work yourself. Don't let the changes others make lead you down a rabbit hole.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): A receptive attitude will put others at ease and encourage talks regarding sensitive issues. Much can be accomplished if you put thought into how you want things to unfold.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Put more thought into how you want to portray what you have to offer. Taking a unique approach will grab attention and quickly give insight into who's supportive.