Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Share ideas with someone you love, and make sure you are on the same page. Once you have a plan in place, it will be easy to implement the changes you want to make.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Take a moment to experience what's unfolding around you. Be observant, and you will detect if anyone is trying to outmatch or undermine you. Keep your thoughts a secret, and act out of kindness, not malice.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You've got the means to do for yourself and to make a difference. Prepare and organize your thoughts and plans. Do what stimulates your mind, body and soul, and don't look back.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Question anything or anyone that confuses you. Look for the best route, and take pride in doing the work yourself. Don't let the changes others make lead you down a rabbit hole.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): A receptive attitude will put others at ease and encourage talks regarding sensitive issues. Much can be accomplished if you put thought into how you want things to unfold.