Celebrities Born on this Day: Kevin Connolly, 46; Matt Lucas, 46; Eva Mendes, 46; Dean Stockwell, 84.
Happy Birthday: Creativity mixed with discipline, desire and determination will lead to a journey you won't want to miss this year.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): No matter what you pursue today, put a smile on your face, have fun and enjoy the ride. Curiosity will be the vehicle that helps you surpass your expectations.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Channel your energy into something constructive that will bring results that you can be proud of or that will free up your time to relax and rejuvenate.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Think big, and make changes that position you for advancement. Traveling, taking meetings, making educational pursuits and pitching what you have to offer are all favored.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): A systematic approach to whatever you decide to take on will be necessary. Refuse to let anyone take over or threaten your position. Use your intelligence to make changes that are put together with precision.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Your passionate approach to what you want to see unfold will inspire others to get involved. A change to the way you live or to a relationship that's important to you will be beneficial.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Precision, dedication and loyalty will play roles in how far you get. Money matters will end up causing emotional turmoil if you aren't fair or you overspend.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take an active role in your community or an organization that interests you. Love is in the stars, and expressing your feelings will result in favorable adjustments to the way you live.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): A dispute with someone you care about will develop if you are too friendly with someone. Loyalty will count, so don't play with people's emotions.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take a chance to try something exciting. A creative suggestion will give you the push you need. A change of plans will provide you with an opportunity to learn or do something you've never done.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Think and do for yourself. If you let others meddle in your affairs, you'll regret the outcome. Intelligence and common sense will help you bypass intruders offering lousy advice.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Your ideas will be reliable, and if launched with precision and detail, you can make a sizable profit. Love is in the stars, and celebrating with someone special is encouraged.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Focus on what's doable, and forget about what you cannot alter. Channel your energy into improving your surroundings or making your space more convenient or affordable.