Celebrities Born on this Day: Kevin Connolly, 46; Matt Lucas, 46; Eva Mendes, 46; Dean Stockwell, 84.

Happy Birthday: Creativity mixed with discipline, desire and determination will lead to a journey you won't want to miss this year.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): No matter what you pursue today, put a smile on your face, have fun and enjoy the ride. Curiosity will be the vehicle that helps you surpass your expectations.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Channel your energy into something constructive that will bring results that you can be proud of or that will free up your time to relax and rejuvenate.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Think big, and make changes that position you for advancement. Traveling, taking meetings, making educational pursuits and pitching what you have to offer are all favored.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): A systematic approach to whatever you decide to take on will be necessary. Refuse to let anyone take over or threaten your position. Use your intelligence to make changes that are put together with precision.

