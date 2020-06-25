× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Busy Philipps, 41; Linda Cardellini, 45; Ricky Gervais, 59; Carly Simon, 75.

Happy Birthday: Change your goals to suit the economic trends better.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Channel your energy into something creative. Use your skills to work effectively with the changes that are going on around you. The decisions you make now will reflect how well you do as you move forward.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Taking care of the people you love and doing something that makes you feel good about the way you look or the type of person you are will help you move in a direction that offers a stable future.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Look for a definite route to follow, and you'll discover an opportunity into which you can parlay your strengths, skills and knowledge that will make you happy.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stick to a plan that is simple, doable, practical and within your financial means, and you will find a path that is stimulating as well as rewarding. Refuse to let negative influences bombard you.