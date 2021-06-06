Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will be in your best interest. Be open to new adventures and you will discover something that brings you joy. Embrace what life has to offer, and make adjustments that will lead to better days ahead. Romance is featured.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): What you know and what you do will cause conflicts. Be careful who you share your opinion with and how you handle friends and relatives. It's best to keep the peace. Common sense, facts and truth will help you maintain control.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Too many choices will cause confusion. Focus on the people or person who contributes the most to your emotional well-being. A positive lifestyle change will give you purpose and direct you to a place that brings you peace of mind.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Expand your interests; you'll discover something you enjoy doing that can lead to extra cash. Don't limit what you can do because someone discourages you. Question the motives of others before you make a personal decision.