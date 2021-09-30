Celebrities Born on this Day: Lacey Chabert, 39; Marion Cotillard, 46; Chris Jackson, 46; Fran Drescher, 64.

Happy Birthday: Do what needs to be done to keep moving forward.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Pay attention to how and what you do, not to what's going on around you. Taking care of your responsibilities and paying attention to detail will help alleviate a run-in with someone demeaning.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Less waffling and more action will resolve pending issues. An innovative approach will help you pursue the changes required to reach your target.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take care of money matters before it's too late. Not having a realistic view of how much cash flow is available will lead to expenditures you cannot afford. Be smart and set a budget first.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Stop, look and listen. Impulsive action will be your downfall. Investigate the ins and outs of a situation before you get involved. Change begins with research, dedication and the ability to follow through with confidence.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Pay attention to what's going on around you. Set rules and abide by regulations. Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve, and make your money stretch rather than going over budget.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Personal gain is apparent. Spend time honing your skills and updating your appearance. Preparation will make the difference between achieving what you set out to do and surpassing your expectations.

Aries (March 21-April 19): You'll need to muster up discipline if you want to finish what you start. Refuse to let someone lead you astray with a tempting offer.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't mix business with pleasure. Someone will use emotional tactics to throw you off guard. Stand your ground, and follow through with your plans. Don't feel you have to overspend to impress someone.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take your time and do things right the first time. Ask for an extension if it will help you outdo expectations. Plan to network with people who inspire you.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Say no to anyone using coercive tactics to manipulate you. Get involved in events and activities that are creative and give you the chance to explore something that satisfies you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Count your money and put it to good use. Spending without a purpose will lead to regret. Be smart in the way you run your house, and intelligently handle those looking for a handout.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take a break and reevaluate. A slight adjustment can make a big difference in the way you handle others. Refuse to let anyone put undue pressure on you.

