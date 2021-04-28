Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Discipline will help you reach your goal and keep you on your toes when faced with opposition or temptation. Don't let anger set in when success will result in satisfaction.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): It's time to settle the differences or a misunderstanding with someone in a personal or professional partnership with you. Once you clear up matters, you'll know what to do next.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotions will be difficult to control. You'll have regrets if you act on an assumption. Don't lower your standards for someone who mistreats you. Be smart, get the facts and do what's necessary.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Before you agree to something, make sure you have all the facts and details necessary to make an accurate decision. It's easier to make adjustments before you commit than after.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emotions will surface if you or someone close to you overreacts or exaggerates. Choose your words wisely, and concentrate on being the best you can be.