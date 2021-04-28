Celebrities Born on this Day: Jessica Alba, 40; Penelope Cruz, 47; Jay Leno, 71; Ann-Margret, 80.
Happy Birthday: Moderation, discipline and a simple lifestyle are required if you want to aspire to reach your goals.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't give in to someone who is taking advantage of you. Set personal goals and stick to them. Do your own thing, be unique and let your intuition lead the way.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Stay focused on your objective. Don't spare any detail when dealing with administrative matters. It's essential to have your facts straight if you want to seal a deal.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take precautions, but don't forego an important meeting. If you are worried, set up a virtual meeting to avoid risk. Be assertive; you will dominate a conversation that can be life-changing.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't overdo it or make promises you don't want to keep. Focus on personal gains, physical fitness and nurturing meaningful relationships. Don't scoff if someone makes a change.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Problems will mount if you or someone else exaggerates. Keep things in perspective and ask pertinent questions. Once you have all the facts, it will be easy to make a decision.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Discipline will help you reach your goal and keep you on your toes when faced with opposition or temptation. Don't let anger set in when success will result in satisfaction.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): It's time to settle the differences or a misunderstanding with someone in a personal or professional partnership with you. Once you clear up matters, you'll know what to do next.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Emotions will be difficult to control. You'll have regrets if you act on an assumption. Don't lower your standards for someone who mistreats you. Be smart, get the facts and do what's necessary.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Before you agree to something, make sure you have all the facts and details necessary to make an accurate decision. It's easier to make adjustments before you commit than after.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Emotions will surface if you or someone close to you overreacts or exaggerates. Choose your words wisely, and concentrate on being the best you can be.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): How you earn your living will face unexpected changes. Don't rule out heading in a different direction. A new challenge will give you something to look forward to and lift your spirits.