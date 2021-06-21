Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Find your voice and say what's on your mind. Incorporate a guideline that is easy to follow and deters anyone from trying to meddle with your plans.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Taking a unique approach to the way you use your attributes will lead to an exciting option. A moneymaking idea will evolve from a discussion you have with someone like-minded.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): A disciplined approach to the way you run your household will ward off anyone taking advantage of you. Put your energy where it counts and brings in the highest revenue.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): A partnership looks interesting, but before you agree to get involved, iron out any logistics that may cause a problem as you move forward.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Exercising, adopting healthy eating habits and doing your best to ease stress are in your best interest. Eliminate situations that bring you down.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Look at every angle, call on people who have something to offer and make changes that will help you feel good about your accomplishments. A transformation you make will help you see your potential.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Observe, mull over your options, and make responsible moves. Leave nothing to chance, and you will avoid disappointment. Keep your suggestions and plans simple and your overhead minimal.

