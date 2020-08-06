Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't let anger settle in, or you will fall short when you try to reach your accomplishments. Use your energy wisely, and make a point to be positive, accommodating and efficient.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Weigh the pros and cons, and proceed down the path that will bring you the most in return. Personal gains look promising if you use your intelligence and your imagination to get ahead.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Spend time helping others, and you will feel good about what you accomplish. The people you encounter will give you a different perspective on life. A change someone close to you makes will disappoint you.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Decisiveness will be necessary when dealing with pending legal, health or financial matters. Don't leave anything to chance, and it will make your quest a lot easier to achieve.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): How you attack a project or responsibility will be what counts in the end. Don't let temptation or interference get in the way of your success. Make your position clear, and strive for consistency.