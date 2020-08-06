Celebrities Born on this Day: Vera Farmiga, 47; Geri Halliwell, 48; M. Night Shyamalan, 50; Michelle Yeoh, 58.
Happy Birthday: Take your time this year, and learn from the experiences you encounter.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Hard work will keep you out of trouble. Put your energy where it counts most, and you'll make a difference to the outcome of a situation that concerns you.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): The best course of action is to enforce a change that encourages better relationships. Stick to basics as well as the rules, and move forward judiciously.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Discipline will pay off. Keep busy, and finish what you start. Your reputation will depend on attitude and your ability to get things done correctly and on time.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use your imagination, and you'll develop a plan that is both cost-efficient and enjoyable. A creative endeavor will be enlightening and encourage greater discipline.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): The personal changes you make should include the people you care about most. Don't let an outsider come between you and someone you love. Analyze an emotional incident before you get involved.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't let anger settle in, or you will fall short when you try to reach your accomplishments. Use your energy wisely, and make a point to be positive, accommodating and efficient.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Weigh the pros and cons, and proceed down the path that will bring you the most in return. Personal gains look promising if you use your intelligence and your imagination to get ahead.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Spend time helping others, and you will feel good about what you accomplish. The people you encounter will give you a different perspective on life. A change someone close to you makes will disappoint you.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Decisiveness will be necessary when dealing with pending legal, health or financial matters. Don't leave anything to chance, and it will make your quest a lot easier to achieve.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): How you attack a project or responsibility will be what counts in the end. Don't let temptation or interference get in the way of your success. Make your position clear, and strive for consistency.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take better care of your physical and emotional well-being. Focus on fitness, diet and steering clear of situations that cause anxiety and stress. Take action based on truth and facts.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Assess what's going on, seek the truth and take action. If you don't stand up for your rights and what you want, you'll have no one to blame but yourself.
