Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Share your feelings, personal intentions and plans. Visit a place that opens your eyes to a different way of life or doing things. Expand your options, your mind and the possibilities that lay ahead of you.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Taking the time to unveil what's important to you will ensure that you make decisions based on your happiness, not what someone is pressuring you to do.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A lifestyle change will help you achieve inner peace and a lifetime goal that has been a constant on your wish list over the years. It's time to follow your heart and pursue your dreams.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Say less, and it will be easier to navigate your way through a tough situation. You may crave attention, but consider the cost involved before you decide to step into the limelight.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Make a promise that will improve your living situation or lifestyle. Love, romance and adventure are featured. Live in the moment, and enjoy what life has to offer.