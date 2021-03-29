Celebrities Born on this Day: Megan Hilty, 40; Lucy Lawless, 53; Amy Sedaris, 60; Eric Idle, 78.
Happy Birthday: A positive attitude will open doors this year.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Pay attention to how you look and how you present yourself to others. Keeping fit and living a healthy lifestyle will attract people who appreciate life and enjoy similar pastimes.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Put your heart into assisting others and helping yourself. Strive for the outcome you desire. Quickly size up situations and risks that will leave you in limbo.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take the initiative, do your homework and put your plan in motion. An opportunity will develop if you are proactive and ready to take on a challenge all by yourself.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Take better care of your emotional and physical well-being. Don't let down your guard when opposition arises. Look for an alternative way to follow through with your plans.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Refuse to allow uncertainty regarding a partnership to lead you in the wrong direction. Think for yourself, and take action based on what you see as the best path for you to follow.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Live up to your promises, and take care of business. Walk away from a no-win situation you face with someone trying to use manipulative tactics that can stand between you and your dreams.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider the best way to achieve happiness. Start making improvements that will ensure you have the confidence to carry out your plans. All talk and no action will lead to disappointment.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A secretive approach to what you want to achieve will ward off interference. A change at home or to the way you live will get you one step closer to the way you envision your life unfolding.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make changes at home that will add to your comfort. A sideline business from home will help you distance yourself from individuals who are detrimental to future advancement.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Size up your situation, then take an innovative approach to using your skills and handling your cash. Control your emotions, and you'll avoid facing a problem that limits your choices.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Hold on to your cash. Search for the best deal. Bide your time. If you act in haste, it will cost you financially, emotionally or legally. Sort through the pros and cons before making a decision.