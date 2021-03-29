Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Live up to your promises, and take care of business. Walk away from a no-win situation you face with someone trying to use manipulative tactics that can stand between you and your dreams.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Consider the best way to achieve happiness. Start making improvements that will ensure you have the confidence to carry out your plans. All talk and no action will lead to disappointment.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): A secretive approach to what you want to achieve will ward off interference. A change at home or to the way you live will get you one step closer to the way you envision your life unfolding.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Make changes at home that will add to your comfort. A sideline business from home will help you distance yourself from individuals who are detrimental to future advancement.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Size up your situation, then take an innovative approach to using your skills and handling your cash. Control your emotions, and you'll avoid facing a problem that limits your choices.