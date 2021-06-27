Celebrities Born on this Day: Ed Westwick, 34; Roshawn Franklin, 39; Pascale Bussieres, 53; J.J. Abrams, 55.

Happy Birthday: Pay attention, put your possessions and cash in a safe place, and be open to learning something new and exciting. A lifestyle change that suits what's trending will help you sort through what you can get rid of and what you need in the future. A new set of rules and guidelines will help you make the most of each day.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Set sail on an adventure. New beginnings will help you navigate your way to a place that stimulates the mind and encourages you to strive for positive personal growth. Don't limit what you can do because someone doesn't join you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Discuss concerns with someone you trust. Time is on your side, and taking a wait-and-see approach will give insight into what you are up against when a decision is necessary. Focus more on fitness and less on what others do.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An opportunity will help you choose a suitable path. Gather information and prepare for what's to come. A unique suggestion will help you prepare for a physical transformation you want to pursue. Striving for stability will put your mind at ease.