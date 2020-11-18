Celebrities Born on this Day: Damon Wayans Jr., 38; Chloe Sevigny, 46; Owen Wilson, 52; Oscar Nunez, 62.
Happy Birthday: Take the initiative, and turn your thoughts into something tangible.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Gather information that enables you to bring about positive change. Let your heart and your emotions lead to taking action. Speak freely and passionately about what you want, and live life your way.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Remain focused on home improvements, keeping the peace and letting go of the past. Carrying emotional baggage won't help you build strong relationships or make better decisions.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Discuss your plans, get approval from those affected by the decisions you make and carry on with your itinerary. Letting others have a say will encourage them to support and help you achieve your goal.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Consider your attributes and how you can get them up to speed with the changing world market. Address uncertainty regarding a problem you face with an institution or your health.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Call on old friends, and valuable information that will help change your life will be revealed. A last-minute change of plans will play in your favor. A favor you offer will lead to an unexpected reward.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Find a way to overcome controversy and build better relationships with others. How you present who you are, what you want and what you are willing to give will be instrumental in what you receive.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Think your plans through, and refuse to let anyone tamper with your choices or the goals you set. Follow your heart, and make positive adjustments as you advance.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Stay on track. If you let someone interfere, you'll fall short of your goal. Taking on someone's problems won't help them or you. Offer suggestions, but don't take over.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Focus on bringing about positive change at home and finding a way to handle your money, responsibilities and relationships with others without discord.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): If you raise issues, you will meet with opposition. Get things done on time, and avoid a pointless debate. Less talk and more action will keep you out of trouble.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take on a challenge, embrace competition and make adjustments if you don't like what you see. Run the show, and don't feel you need to impress anyone other than yourself.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Change what isn't working for you. Take better care of your home, family and the way you handle money matters. An emotional scene won't help you solve anything.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!