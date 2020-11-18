Aries (March 21-April 19): Find a way to overcome controversy and build better relationships with others. How you present who you are, what you want and what you are willing to give will be instrumental in what you receive.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Think your plans through, and refuse to let anyone tamper with your choices or the goals you set. Follow your heart, and make positive adjustments as you advance.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Stay on track. If you let someone interfere, you'll fall short of your goal. Taking on someone's problems won't help them or you. Offer suggestions, but don't take over.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Focus on bringing about positive change at home and finding a way to handle your money, responsibilities and relationships with others without discord.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): If you raise issues, you will meet with opposition. Get things done on time, and avoid a pointless debate. Less talk and more action will keep you out of trouble.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take on a challenge, embrace competition and make adjustments if you don't like what you see. Run the show, and don't feel you need to impress anyone other than yourself.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Change what isn't working for you. Take better care of your home, family and the way you handle money matters. An emotional scene won't help you solve anything.

