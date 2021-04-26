Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Don't wait for things to come to you; embrace the future with a positive attitude and an adventurous mind. Refuse to let anything limit you; where there's a will, there's a way.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Look at your choices and make up your mind based on what's best for you. Take the road less traveled and find out where it leads. It's time to embark on an adventure.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Use only what's of value to you. Express your concerns, weigh the pros and cons, and make decisions that you know you can handle all by yourself if necessary.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A friend or relative will offer an exciting account of what's trending. Changes at home will help you prepare for an unexpected opportunity. Romance will improve your personal life.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look for a substantial investment. Take better care of your health, and don't leave anything that might affect your financial well-being to chance or in someone else's hands.