Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Alter your life because it's what you want, not because someone pressures you. Let go of what isn't working for you, and make cutbacks that lower your overhead.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Ask questions and listen to the response you get, and you'll come up with concrete plans that will improve your life and your relationship with someone who can contribute to your long-term goals.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): The more you accomplish, the better you will feel about yourself and your future. Pursue information, start something new and associate with people who share your beliefs and interests.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Remove the clutter from your life, and focus on what's best for you. Physical and emotional changes will take place if you set up a routine geared toward better health.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Keep your emotions under control when dealing with personal matters and people who are manipulative. Be smart, disciplined and moderate when temptation puts you to the test.