Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Offer unique suggestions, but don't take on the brunt of the responsibility or work. If you give the wrong impression, it will be difficult to change what someone thinks of you.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Share your intentions with someone you love. Being around someone who brings out the best in you will make a difference in how your life unfolds. Too much of anything will lead to setbacks.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): It's essential to have a plan and a backup to ensure you maintain stability in your life. Emotions will run deep when dealing with a friend, relative or lover.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): The best way to get your way is with charm, incentives and kind words. Avoid people who are secretive or who take advantage of you. A physical improvement will boost your morale.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Keep an open mind, regardless of what's going on around you. Use your imagination and creativity to get ahead professionally. Don't exaggerate or promise more than you can deliver.