Celebrities Born on this Day: Anthony Mackie, 42; Jason Alexander, 61; Bruce Springsteen, 71; Mary Kay Place, 73.
Happy Birthday: Deal with unfinished business, and take advantage of opportunities heading your way.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Putting up with disruptions and demands will stand between you and reaching your goal. Focus on what you want and the best way to deal with obstacles.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Call on your resources to ensure you have paid close attention to details. You'll be judged by what you do, not by what you say. Refuse to let your personal life interfere with your professional responsibilities.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): A passionate approach to life, love and pursuits will lead to success. Don't rely on others; take control, and see matters through from beginning to end.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Being secretive will make someone close to you suspicious. Be open regarding your whereabouts as well as your feelings. The outcome of a change you make at home will depend on integrity and motives.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Sit tight, regardless of what others do. If you push yourself out of your comfort zone, you will be inclined to make poor decisions. Keep your money in a safe place.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Offer unique suggestions, but don't take on the brunt of the responsibility or work. If you give the wrong impression, it will be difficult to change what someone thinks of you.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Share your intentions with someone you love. Being around someone who brings out the best in you will make a difference in how your life unfolds. Too much of anything will lead to setbacks.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): It's essential to have a plan and a backup to ensure you maintain stability in your life. Emotions will run deep when dealing with a friend, relative or lover.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): The best way to get your way is with charm, incentives and kind words. Avoid people who are secretive or who take advantage of you. A physical improvement will boost your morale.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Keep an open mind, regardless of what's going on around you. Use your imagination and creativity to get ahead professionally. Don't exaggerate or promise more than you can deliver.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Stay in touch with people you enjoy working alongside, and you'll find new ways to collaborate. An idea you have will lead to a service you can offer from home.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): If things aren't going the way you planned, look around you and make adjustments to ease stress. Handle sensitive situations with kid gloves in order to avoid provoking an argument.
