Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You'll spot a good deal. Make your move and bring about changes at home and to your portfolio. A chance to get ahead is apparent. Be transparent regarding what you have to offer.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put on the brakes, size up a situation and don't go over budget. Be realistic about what's possible, and stick to people you know you can rely on for support.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Put your heart into something meaningful to you, which will help you get to know someone who has a positive influence on the decisions you make.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Share your thoughts and concerns with like-minded people. Offer insight into more efficient ways to bring about positive change. Prepare to put muscle behind your plan and turn it into a reality.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Gather information; it will lead to a change of attitude and better choices. Simplify your life and the way you do things to suit your current emotional and financial situation.