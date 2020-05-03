× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Celebrities Born on this Day: Christina Hendricks, 45; Kristin Lehman, 48; Amy Ryan, 51; Frankie Valli, 86.

Happy Birthday: Take matters into your hands this year, and do what's best for you. A change is overdue, and calling the shots will ensure you get what you want. Sort out personal dilemmas that have caused emotional setbacks, and get on with your life. Personal growth will lead to a positive lifestyle change and better relationships with your lover, friends and family.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Good things come to those who wait. However, a gentle shove will help speed up the process today. Reach out to someone you enjoy spending time with, and make plans that you can enjoy together. Let your intuition be your guide.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Don't get railroaded into doing or giving away too much of your time or money. Someone's motives will not be honorable. Do for yourself and reap the rewards. Walk away from people and situations that are emotionally manipulative.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Ask, and you shall receive. A change you make to the way you do things will draw positive attention and compliments. Home improvements can be made, and hosting an event will lead to new friendships and propositions.