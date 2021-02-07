Celebrities Born on this Day: Ashton Kutcher, 43; Chris Rock, 56; Garth Brooks, 59; James Spader, 61.

Happy Birthday: Bring your "A" game to the table; you will achieve what you set out to do. Be the one to set the standard and call the shots. Refuse to let anyone push you or tempt you with something you know isn't right for you. Put emotional situations to rest with honesty, integrity and hope for a brighter future. Romance is encouraged.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don't take on someone or something irrational or impractical. Be smart, direct and determined about what you want to accomplish. Set the stage for success, not disappointment for someone else's good fortune. Do what's best for you.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Words and truth matter. Listen carefully and offer only information you have verified. Be kind and mindful of how others feel. The way you choose to interact with others will make a difference. Put your best foot forward.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Take a walk down memory lane with someone you love, and you'll discover something you didn't know. The information will help you realize how much you are loved. Share your feelings, and it will lead to personal growth and a better future.