Celebrities Born on this Day: Aubrey Anderson-Emmons, 13; Natalie Morales, 48; Paul Giamatti, 53; Robert Englund, 73.
Happy Birthday: It's OK to focus on yourself for a change.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): If you do the legwork, a positive change will take place. Altering the way you live and how you handle your money will set you on a path that leads to freedom.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Emotions will flare up if you mislead someone. Put more energy into creative endeavors that you enjoy, and invest more time in figuring out how you want to spend the rest of your life.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Shop online for something you've been eyeing for a long time. Scope the internet for the best price or markdowns that will help you make your purchase sooner than anticipated.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be honest but sensitive about something you don't like if you want to turn a negative into a positive. Taking on too much will leave you exhausted and weaken your immune system.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): By starting a new course or hobby, you will be able to incorporate what you learn into your routine. Spend more time on fitness and improving the way you present yourself to the virtual world.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Broaden your horizon, explore creative opportunities and express your feelings regarding the lifestyle you are living. Compromise will help you get on the same page as someone close to you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Brace yourself; you'll encounter an emotional situation if you let someone put demands on you. Keep your secrets, passwords and private life to yourself. Make a personal improvement that helps build confidence.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't let uncertainty set in when you should be making a decision. Recognize when someone is using emotional tactics to get a rise out of you or to pressure you into doing things you don't want to do.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Set a personal goal, and make the necessary changes. Follow your heart, not someone eager to turn you into a follower. Personal and domestic improvements will help you gain control.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Think twice before you make a move. If you let emotions get in the way, you will end up in an argument. It's up to you to stop others from using or manipulating you.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Communication will help alleviate misunderstandings. Be direct, and expect the same in return. Don't share secrets or passwords if someone is vague or prying.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Clear up a pending problem before you start something new. You can be aggressive as long as you leave nothing to chance and have a clear passageway.
