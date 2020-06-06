Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Broaden your horizon, explore creative opportunities and express your feelings regarding the lifestyle you are living. Compromise will help you get on the same page as someone close to you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Brace yourself; you'll encounter an emotional situation if you let someone put demands on you. Keep your secrets, passwords and private life to yourself. Make a personal improvement that helps build confidence.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Don't let uncertainty set in when you should be making a decision. Recognize when someone is using emotional tactics to get a rise out of you or to pressure you into doing things you don't want to do.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Set a personal goal, and make the necessary changes. Follow your heart, not someone eager to turn you into a follower. Personal and domestic improvements will help you gain control.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Think twice before you make a move. If you let emotions get in the way, you will end up in an argument. It's up to you to stop others from using or manipulating you.