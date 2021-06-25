Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Past problems will give insight into the best way to move forward. Distance yourself from unreliable people. Make your intentions clear and carry on without hesitation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Take control of whatever situation you face. If you wait for someone else to make the first move, you'll miss an opportunity. Embrace change, and share your plans with someone you love.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Refuse to let someone disrupt your day or your plans. You'll be happy with the results you get and the opportunities that come your way if you do your own thing.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Do a good job, and rewards will follow. Focus on presentation, updating your image and taking better care of your health and well-being. A unique proposal will lead to a positive lifestyle change.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Keep your emotions in check, your thoughts on target, and your focus on health, wealth and the pursuit of happiness. Refuse to let anyone slow you down or stand in your way.