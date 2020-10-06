Celebrities Born on this Day: Jeremy Sisto, 46; Amy Jo Johnson, 50; Elisabeth Shue, 57; Britt Ekland, 78.
Happy Birthday: Take more time to do things that make you happy.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Uncertainty at home will change the way you live. Address shared expenses to maintain equality. Pulling your weight will make a difference in the way others treat you.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Emotional spending will lead to trouble. Don't subject yourself to individuals who have not been social distancing. A change regarding how you take care of your responsibilities will affect your income.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): An emotional situation will surface if someone challenges your beliefs and values. Listen carefully, but don't reveal your opinion. It's best to keep the peace and go about your business.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Offer compensation for what someone has to give up so you can get your way. Maintaining equality will encourage a better relationship as you move forward.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Rest, proper diet and exercise will help you stay healthy. Refuse to let a change someone puts into play cause stress and anxiety. Do your own thing, and focus on self-improvement.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional upset will interfere with your productivity if you give in to someone's manipulative tactics. Make changes that suit your needs and help you protect your position, reputation and financial security.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Consider what you've been doing to earn your keep. Striving for a healthier, happier lifestyle will ease stress and bring you closer to someone who shares your values.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Safe socializing will be a must if you want to maintain good health. Physical improvements will prompt someone you love to notice. Romance will lead to talks about intentions.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Avoid getting into a standoff with someone you love. Look for solutions that will not jeopardize a meaningful relationship. Channel your energy into creative ideas and pastimes.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't react irrationally regarding something you cannot change. Look for the positive in whatever situation you face, and you'll come up with a workable solution.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Calm down and avoid emotional confrontations. Don't feel you have to get involved in other people's melodramas. Consider what's best for you and how to use your skills to get ahead.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Put emotional matters aside, and focus on whatever brings the highest return. Use your intelligence to come up with a unique way to use your skills to improve your personal and professional life.
