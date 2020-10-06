Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Emotional upset will interfere with your productivity if you give in to someone's manipulative tactics. Make changes that suit your needs and help you protect your position, reputation and financial security.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Consider what you've been doing to earn your keep. Striving for a healthier, happier lifestyle will ease stress and bring you closer to someone who shares your values.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Safe socializing will be a must if you want to maintain good health. Physical improvements will prompt someone you love to notice. Romance will lead to talks about intentions.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Avoid getting into a standoff with someone you love. Look for solutions that will not jeopardize a meaningful relationship. Channel your energy into creative ideas and pastimes.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't react irrationally regarding something you cannot change. Look for the positive in whatever situation you face, and you'll come up with a workable solution.