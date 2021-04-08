Celebrities Born on this Day: Skai Jackson, 19; Taylor Kitsch, 40; Patricia Arquette, 53; Robin Wright, 55.

Happy Birthday: Mull over your objective, and strategize how best to reach your target.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't be fooled by someone's actions. Go directly to the source if you want to get the facts. You have more options than you think. Trust in your ability and judgment.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Offer an articulate explanation to ensure everyone understands what you are up against and how others can help. Choose your words carefully and maintain moderation moving forward.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Listen carefully, and discuss what's expected of you before you take action. Making the right move will help you gain the support and respect of your friends and colleagues.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Put greater emphasis on creativity and doing things your way. Give others the freedom to do as they please, and you'll avoid interference. A financial matter will come with limitations.