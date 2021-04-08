Celebrities Born on this Day: Skai Jackson, 19; Taylor Kitsch, 40; Patricia Arquette, 53; Robin Wright, 55.
Happy Birthday: Mull over your objective, and strategize how best to reach your target.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Don't be fooled by someone's actions. Go directly to the source if you want to get the facts. You have more options than you think. Trust in your ability and judgment.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Offer an articulate explanation to ensure everyone understands what you are up against and how others can help. Choose your words carefully and maintain moderation moving forward.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Listen carefully, and discuss what's expected of you before you take action. Making the right move will help you gain the support and respect of your friends and colleagues.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Put greater emphasis on creativity and doing things your way. Give others the freedom to do as they please, and you'll avoid interference. A financial matter will come with limitations.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Pay attention to what others need, and consider what you can offer. Your generosity can lead to trouble if you go overboard. Someone will take advantage of you if you are too accommodating.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Bring about a change that will encourage a better lifestyle. It's up to you to make adjustments that offer greater freedom, less stress and a better future.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Refuse to let anyone push you in a direction you don't want to go. Set your sights on what's attainable, and channel your energy into bringing about positive change.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Use your imagination, and you'll come up with an innovative plan that will improve your relationship with someone special. Do the work yourself and stick to a strict budget to avoid financial stress.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Focus on self-improvement. Be careful not to jump to conclusions or take sides in a situation with lots of variables. Ask questions, and refuse to let anyone interfere in your personal affairs.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Look for a unique way to use your skills. Expand your knowledge. Incorporate new skills into your resume, but don't pretend that you can do something you can't.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): You may desire change, but don't let anyone fool you into thinking the grass is greener on the other side of the fence. Look inward and choose self-improvement projects.