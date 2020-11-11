Aries (March 21-April 19): Focus on becoming physically fit, doing something that makes you feel passionate and accomplished or spending time with someone who makes you feel good about yourself.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Discuss your thoughts with someone who has always offered helpful suggestions, and it will encourage you to take your time and do things according to protocol.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take better care of the ones you love. Nurture relationships, and put greater emphasis on honesty and loyalty. Be willing to offer help when needed and to work as a team player.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't act on an assumption or pick sides prematurely. Pay close attention to how others respond; it will help you make up your mind regarding what you want to do next.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Set physical goals that will encourage you to make a positive lifestyle change. Distance yourself from people who use the power of persuasion to get you to participate in something that doesn't benefit you.