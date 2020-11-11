Celebrities Born on this Day: Leonardo DiCaprio, 46; Calista Flockhart, 56; Demi Moore, 58; Marc Summers, 69.
Happy Birthday: Join a cause.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Speak up on behalf of yourself, your beliefs and those less able. Structure your time and effort in a positive, helpful manner. Run your home in the way that works best for you.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Stop dawdling and start doing. Refuse to let your emotions take over and lead you down the wrong path. Plan your strategy, and make your move. Finish what you start, and ignore outside interference.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep life simple, and don't clutter your mind with matters that don't concern you. Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve, and avoid getting into a scuffle with someone who doesn't see things your way.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Clear your debt and spend more time making personal adjustments that will lead to a healthier and happier life. Do whatever it takes to ease stress and to reset your direction to better suit your needs.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): You'll find new ways to manage your money and how you go about implementing the changes you want to make. Update documents, check bank statements and reassess your eating habits.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Focus on becoming physically fit, doing something that makes you feel passionate and accomplished or spending time with someone who makes you feel good about yourself.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Discuss your thoughts with someone who has always offered helpful suggestions, and it will encourage you to take your time and do things according to protocol.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take better care of the ones you love. Nurture relationships, and put greater emphasis on honesty and loyalty. Be willing to offer help when needed and to work as a team player.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Don't act on an assumption or pick sides prematurely. Pay close attention to how others respond; it will help you make up your mind regarding what you want to do next.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Set physical goals that will encourage you to make a positive lifestyle change. Distance yourself from people who use the power of persuasion to get you to participate in something that doesn't benefit you.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): A change will encourage you to strive for a brighter future. Don't hold back when you should contribute what you have to offer. The best way to get ahead is to participate.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Problems will surface that leave you feeling unsettled. Size up whatever situation you face, and look for alternatives that favor you as well as those you love.
