Cancer (June 21-July 22): A contract will have more to offer than you first realized. Get all your facts clear and make the necessary adjustments; you'll get what you want.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't worry about what others do; choose the path that speaks to you personally. Physical improvements will fetch compliments, and personal growth will lead to enlightenment.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stick to the truth and you will spare yourself grief. Refuse to let temptation take over and mistakes unfold. If you want a change, go about getting it the right way.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You'll gain insight into what's possible. Your suggestions will help you realize who you can count on and who you cannot. Be prepared to do the bulk of the work yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You'll face a dilemma that can affect your reputation or relationship with a friend, relative or peer. Think before you say or do something that will change your life. Weigh the pros and cons.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): What you share will become common knowledge in your circle. Spend more time on self-improvement and less with people who are trying to entice you or lead you astray.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your life simple, run your home efficiently and stay out of trouble. If you get involved in other people's business, someone will accuse you of meddling. Be a good listener.

