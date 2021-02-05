Celebrities Born on this Day: Davis Cleveland, 19; Darren Criss, 34; Michael Sheen, 52; Jennifer Jason Leigh, 59.
Happy Birthday: This is a year of transformation; keep it simple, peaceful and cost-efficient.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stand back, keep an open mind and learn through observation. Refuse to let what others do entice you to make a poor decision. When uncertain, do your own thing and keep your plans to yourself.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Don't let anger set in when aggressively plowing forward toward a goal offers so much more in return. Refuse to let anyone or anything stand in your way.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Put your money in a safe place. Handle financial matters responsibly. Don't go into debt that will exceed your budget. A contract may be challenged due to an unforeseen circumstance.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): A discussion or plan may not go the way you want, but it will help you see what you have to overcome. Evaluate your position, and you'll find an innovative way to reverse a problem you face.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): You'll get everything under control if you take matters into your own hands. Don't let anyone push you in a direction that doesn't feel right. Use your intelligence and do what will benefit you most.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): A contract will have more to offer than you first realized. Get all your facts clear and make the necessary adjustments; you'll get what you want.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Don't worry about what others do; choose the path that speaks to you personally. Physical improvements will fetch compliments, and personal growth will lead to enlightenment.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Stick to the truth and you will spare yourself grief. Refuse to let temptation take over and mistakes unfold. If you want a change, go about getting it the right way.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): You'll gain insight into what's possible. Your suggestions will help you realize who you can count on and who you cannot. Be prepared to do the bulk of the work yourself.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): You'll face a dilemma that can affect your reputation or relationship with a friend, relative or peer. Think before you say or do something that will change your life. Weigh the pros and cons.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): What you share will become common knowledge in your circle. Spend more time on self-improvement and less with people who are trying to entice you or lead you astray.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep your life simple, run your home efficiently and stay out of trouble. If you get involved in other people's business, someone will accuse you of meddling. Be a good listener.