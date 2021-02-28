Celebrities Born on this Day: Jason Aldean, 44; Ali Larter, 45; Eric Lindros, 48; Rae Dawn Chong, 60.

Happy Birthday: Put greater emphasis on partnerships, personal matters and the changes you want to make. Consider how you earn your living and what you can do to make your lifestyle better and easier for you and your loved ones. Make decisions based on the way you feel and what satisfies you. Live life your way, be happy and choose love over discord.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Spend more time preparing for the future and less time distracted by challenges and harmful interference. Focus on what you want and head in that direction, regardless of the obstacles you encounter along the way. Romance is in the stars.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Share with people who have as much to contribute as you do, and you'll come up with ideas that will help you advance. Favors offered will tempt you, but find out at what cost. Consider the pros and cons before you agree.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): Don't waste your time fighting a losing battle when you have so much to gain if you put your time and effort into something positive. Work alongside people who share your beliefs and want to make a difference. Romance will enhance your life.