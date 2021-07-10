Celebrities Born on this Day: Kelly McCreary, 40; Jessica Simpson, 41; Sofia Vergara, 49; Arlo Guthrie, 74.
Happy Birthday: A detailed approach to everything you do will help you excel.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): A creative pastime will spark your imagination, which gives way to a unique idea. Don't let anyone discourage you from following a path that excites you or makes you feel happy.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Trust in what you know and how you want to proceed. Now is not the time to follow someone's lead. Listen to your heart, research thoroughly and don't stop until you reach your goal.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Test an offer before you take the plunge. A couple of changes will make a difference. Pay attention to detail and follow through; you won't be disappointed. Refuse to let anyone make decisions for you.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Put some backbone into whatever you decide to do today, and you will feel good about what you accomplish. Refuse to let emotions override what's essential.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Be open to ideas and concepts, and you'll discover the best way to get things done. Home improvements may be overwhelming, but in the end, they will make a difference that will ease stress and point you in a positive direction.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take charge of your life and health. Refuse to jeopardize your physical or emotional well-being for the sake of a good time. Listen to reason and stick to the rules.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change will be enlightening. Refuse to miss out because someone puts unrealistic demands on you. Handle a financial discrepancy openly.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An open mind will lead to new beginnings. Be prepared to put everything you've got into something you want to do. What you achieve today will help guide you to a better future.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Check the ins and outs of whatever situation you face. Someone will have a hidden agenda that contradicts what you believe. Follow your heart and do your own thing.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Pay attention to the way you look, what you do and say, and how you treat others. Taking an interest in what others do will lead to interesting conversations and knowledge that will help you make personal decisions.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): Stop worrying about things you cannot change; start working toward making your life better. Discussions with a friend, relative or lover will offer insight into new possibilities.