Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Take charge of your life and health. Refuse to jeopardize your physical or emotional well-being for the sake of a good time. Listen to reason and stick to the rules.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): A change will be enlightening. Refuse to miss out because someone puts unrealistic demands on you. Handle a financial discrepancy openly.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): An open mind will lead to new beginnings. Be prepared to put everything you've got into something you want to do. What you achieve today will help guide you to a better future.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Check the ins and outs of whatever situation you face. Someone will have a hidden agenda that contradicts what you believe. Follow your heart and do your own thing.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Pay attention to the way you look, what you do and say, and how you treat others. Taking an interest in what others do will lead to interesting conversations and knowledge that will help you make personal decisions.