Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You'll have decisions to make and people to deal with who are challenging but worth your while. Don't back down; if you want something, go after it wholeheartedly. It's time to put the past behind you and live life your way.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Think outside the box, and you'll come up with a progressive plan that will make your life easier. Set anyone straight who tries to talk you into something extravagant, and you'll prosper. Negotiate a deal that sets you free.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Good things are heading your way. Discuss your plans with someone you respect, and the input you receive will give you the incentive to pursue your goal. A moneymaking deal will pan out, and a promise made will be honored.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): A chance to turn something you want to do into an adventure will attract attention and encourage someone you find inspiring to join you in your pursuit of happiness. Look at the possibilities, and put long-term plans in motion.