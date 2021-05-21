Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Touch base with someone you find inspiring. Exchange thoughts and feelings, and it will help you put things in perspective. Don't jeopardize a friendship, regardless of the offer.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Promise only what's possible. If you say something, be prepared to back your claims. Discipline will pay off when it comes to your health and relationships.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put everything in its place, and finish what you start. Don't leave anything to chance or allow anyone to take advantage of you. Anger is a waste of time, and regret will lead to stress.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stop worrying about what others are doing. Don't feel you have to tag along or follow someone's lead. Concentrate on your happiness and doing the things you enjoy most.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Spend time getting back to the basics and activities you enjoy doing most. A creative outlet will inspire you to make time in your daily routine for things that make you happy.