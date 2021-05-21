Celebrities Born on this Day: Fairuza Balk, 47; Nick Cassavetes, 62; Mr. T, 69; Judge Reinhold, 64.
Happy Birthday: Everything will turn in your favor.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Be careful when dealing with sensitive issues. Keep personal matters to yourself, and focus on taking care of your responsibilities. Emotional manipulation is apparent if you let down your guard or trust too freely.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Too much time to think or worry will lead to an emotional outburst. If you focus on what you want to accomplish, you will turn your space into a productive workplace.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Talk to someone you enjoy collaborating with, and you improve your position, status or reputation. A serious talk with someone you love will lead to personal stability and a better future.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Refrain from getting into a debate with someone who will never see things your way. Concentrate on making changes that will improve your life and the way you live.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Someone will offer you suggestions to help you get ahead. An online course or networking opportunity will introduce you to something or someone who will give you inside information.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Touch base with someone you find inspiring. Exchange thoughts and feelings, and it will help you put things in perspective. Don't jeopardize a friendship, regardless of the offer.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Promise only what's possible. If you say something, be prepared to back your claims. Discipline will pay off when it comes to your health and relationships.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Put everything in its place, and finish what you start. Don't leave anything to chance or allow anyone to take advantage of you. Anger is a waste of time, and regret will lead to stress.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Stop worrying about what others are doing. Don't feel you have to tag along or follow someone's lead. Concentrate on your happiness and doing the things you enjoy most.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Spend time getting back to the basics and activities you enjoy doing most. A creative outlet will inspire you to make time in your daily routine for things that make you happy.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Follow a path that interests you, and you will find it easier to reach your goal. Discipline will get you where you want to go. Don't fixate on what's happening at the moment; focus on your long-term aspiration.