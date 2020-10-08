Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Spend more time nurturing meaningful relationships and making adjustments at home to bring you closer to the ones you love. Look for unique ways to help a cause or those in need.

Aries (March 21-April 19): Concentrate on taking care of your responsibilities and living up to your expectations. Work alone, if possible, to avoid interference, and don't share your thoughts or secrets with colleagues.

Taurus (April 20-May 20): A unique idea will help interest someone you find exceptional. A personal change you want to make can be accomplished. A work-related matter will encourage a lifestyle change.

Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take better care of your home and health. Doing the research will be vital if you want to avoid making a mistake. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of your kindness or skills.

Cancer (June 21-July 22): Let your intuition guide you. A positive change will lead to an exciting opportunity. A partnership will turn out to be a blessing in disguise once you iron out your differences.