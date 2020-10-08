Celebrities Born on this Deal: Ksenia Solo, 33; Bruno Mars, 35; Sigourney Weaver, 71; Chevy Chase, 77.
Happy Birthday: Follow your heart, and pursue your goals.
Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Use your energy wisely. Do your best to keep the peace. Consider where you will make the most progress, and funnel your time and expertise into something that will bring concrete results.
Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Stop being so hard on yourself. Look at what you have accomplished. It's time to do something that brings you peace, happiness and satisfaction. You are overdue for a change.
Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Energy and enthusiasm will help you excel. Don't waste time on nonsense or trivial matters that aren't going to benefit you -- trust in what you know, not hearsay.
Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): You may want to rethink how you handle your personal and professional affairs. Staying balanced will be necessary if you wish to bring about a change at home or work.
Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put time and effort into personal and relationship adjustments that will make your life more enjoyable. Don't say anything you don't mean or make promises you aren't going to honor.
Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20): Spend more time nurturing meaningful relationships and making adjustments at home to bring you closer to the ones you love. Look for unique ways to help a cause or those in need.
Aries (March 21-April 19): Concentrate on taking care of your responsibilities and living up to your expectations. Work alone, if possible, to avoid interference, and don't share your thoughts or secrets with colleagues.
Taurus (April 20-May 20): A unique idea will help interest someone you find exceptional. A personal change you want to make can be accomplished. A work-related matter will encourage a lifestyle change.
Gemini (May 21-June 20): Take better care of your home and health. Doing the research will be vital if you want to avoid making a mistake. Refuse to let anyone take advantage of your kindness or skills.
Cancer (June 21-July 22): Let your intuition guide you. A positive change will lead to an exciting opportunity. A partnership will turn out to be a blessing in disguise once you iron out your differences.
Leo (July 23-Aug. 22): Choose to participate and make a difference instead of watching from the sidelines. A chance to do something that will benefit others will make you feel good about the contribution you make.
Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Concentrate on your priorities, and bring about the changes necessary to achieve what you set out to do. A change in the way you think will lead to an improved you and a positive lifestyle.
